Americana festival returns to Centerville with some changes

For motorists, that means road closings. Franklin Street from Clyo Road to Normandy Lane and Main Street from Martha to Williamsburg Lane will be shut down from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, according to the city.

From noon to 5 p.m., North Main from Franklin to Williamsburg will remain closed. From Alex Bell Road to Williamsburg, only local traffic will be allowed, officials said.

Parade grand marshals will be first responders and health care workers representing several organizations. They include:

•Washington Twp. Firefighter Thomas Dewitt;

•Centerville Police Sgt. Jeff Kaercher;

•Miami Valley Hospital Dr. Randy Marriott;

•Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Petry;

•Kettering Health Washington Twp. nurse Theresa Slyder.

The parade has more than 100 entries and the food truck fest includes 50-plus vendors.

AMERICANA EVENTS

July 4

•Fireworks: Centerville High School. Starts with food trucks and music at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 5

•5K Run: 7:30 a.m. Register at www.Speedy-feet.com

•Parade: 10 a.m. starts on East Franklin Street

•Food truck festival: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Main Street

•Entertainment: 11 a.m. includes rock, country, pop and big band music

•Car Show: 1 p.m. near Benham’s Grove