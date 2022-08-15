Crash shuts down I-75 S at I-675 in Miami Twp.

A crash this afternoon has shut down a portion of Interstate 75 in Miami Twp.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 South near Lyons Road and involved a commercial truck and Ford Mustang, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The interstate is shut down at I-675 in Miami Twp., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
A medic was called to the crash, but the extent of injuries was not available, the patrol said.
It also was not clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
