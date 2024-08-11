Kettering OKs plan for 119 more parking spots at Alter HS despite traffic, safety concerns

The new intervals for start times between the two schools will be doubled to 20 minutes, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.

Lambert said the release times between Alter and St. Charles will be 25 minutes apart, a 10-minute extension.

Currently, students who drive to school park along the road, commonly on Renwood, officials and residents said.

“Our goal as a school is to bring the student cars off of the street,” Lambert said.

The time changes were among several conditions set before Kettering’s planning commission recently voted 5-0 in favor of the parking expansion. The issue does not require city council’s approval, Kettering officials have said.

Lambert said work is expected to start on the parking lot expansion after AfterFest.

The approval followed a two-hour public hearing on the issue, the second time the commission has addressed the proposal since May.

Without a second exit option from the expanded parking area, several residents said they were concerned about the impact on Renwood traffic.

“It’s unsafe,” said Teresa Kinnison, who lives across the street from the school. “Having that many parking spaces in that location coming out on one street is unsafe.

“I love the school. I love going to AlterFest. I have no problem with the parking lot. I have a problem with the traffic. I have problems with the safety” for neighborhood residents.

Neighbor John Bohardt expressed similar thoughts.

“I don’t know that you can justify all of that traffic going on to Renwood,” he said.

Alter project architect Jason Sheets of Moda4 Design said the school’s “goal is not to increase traffic into the neighborhood.”

“Alter is trying to be a good neighbor, (to) get the cars off the streets,” Sheets said. “Right now, that is clearly a problem. So, the other option is just leave the parking on the streets. I don’t think anyone wants that.”

Kettering officials also required a city analysis of traffic flow within a year of the parking lot opening, making recommendations to mitigate any negative impacts to the neighborhood and any safety issues.

Other conditions of the approval included:

• Installing signage designating one-way inbound traffic from David, two-way traffic for inbound and outbound traffic on Renwood, and counterclockwise traffic within that parking area.

• Extending the westbound median break for left turns on David at the northeast parking area entrance driveway by 60 feet, making it 100 feet.

• Turning off parking lot lights in the expanded area no later than 10 p.m., remaining off the following night unless that lot is used for a specific event.

• Saving two large oak trees located along David that are shown in the plan.