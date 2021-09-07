NEW DETAILS: Centerville, Kettering bike trail crossing interstate to be built next year

Bergstresser said Kettering will manage the project. Construction of the connector is expected to take about six months, document show.

The new route will allow more Centerville residents using the Clyo and Bigger road bike trails to connect to the Iron Horse path, said Centerville City Planner Mark Yandrick.

Most of the $495,000 project will be paid for through federal transportation funds obtained by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, records show. Kettering will pay $129,000 and Centerville $119,000.

Whipp, Hewitt and Bigger traffic will be maintained, but lane shifts and closures may be required, according to documents.

Records show the project will include:

•A 10-foot concrete path with a buffer on the south side of Whipp from the Iron Horse Trail to Hewitt.

•A covered bike station at the Whipp/Hewitt intersection.

•Bikeway signage on Hewitt from Whipp to Bigger.

•A 10-foot concrete path with a buffer on Bigger from Hewitt to North Quinilla Way.

•A lighted, marked crossing with signage and flashing beacons on Bigger to connect to the existing trail.

•ADA-compliant curb ramps as required.