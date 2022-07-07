dayton logo
Break in the rain today; Storms to resume tonight

A partly cloudy glimpse of the Gayle B. Price Jr. Bridge.

Weather
By
3 hours ago

There will be a break from the rain today after a cold front slid through the area Wednesday night, bringing low clouds and some fog to begin the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures rise to around 88 degrees.

However, the lull in the rain will end in the evening, when showers and thunderstorms will be likely around nightfall. Chances will dip for the rest of the night, but there will still be a chance of rain and storms throughout the night as temperatures fall to around 71 degrees.

Friday will be rainy again. Showers will be likely throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms, though storms will be likely in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 81 degrees.

Precipitation chances will gradually fall on Friday night as temperatures drop to around 65 degrees.

Rain chances will finally trail off during the morning on Saturday. Clouds will also gradually clear for mostly sunny skies in the evening. Highs will be around 82 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 59 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

