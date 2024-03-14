Breezy, rainy today with ‘multiple rounds of thunderstorms’ possible

Today will be breezy and wet, with a chance of rain in the morning, showers likely in the afternoon, a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, and wind gusts as high as 31 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

The NWS said that “multiple rounds of thunderstorms” were possible during the day.

The rain and chance of thunderstorms will continue throughout the night, though winds are expected to calm somewhat before midnight. Low temperatures will fall to around 53 degrees.

On Friday, there will be a lingering chance of showers that will gradually fall away as the day goes on, as well as a slight chance of storms until mid-morning. Otherwise it will be cloudy and cooler, with highs around 61 degrees.

Clouds will decrease on Friday night for mostly clear skies before dawn. It will be a cold night, with lows dropping to around 37 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be sunny with a high around 60 degrees, accompanied by breezy winds, especially in the afternoon.

There will be a few more clouds overnight but the NWS is predicting more rain, just partly cloudy skies and a low around 41 degrees.

