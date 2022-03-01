Hamburger icon
Breezy, warm today; Chance of rain tomorrow night

By Daniel Susco
4 hours ago

It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm today, with a high around 56 degrees and gusty winds in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease some overnight, though it will still be mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 33 degrees.

Skies will clear further on Wednesday for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warm again, up around 58 degrees.

However, clouds will pick back up Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through, bringing a slight chance for some rain after midnight, possibly mixing with snow before dawn on Thursday.

Thursday will be partly sunny and colder, with highs around 41 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 28 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

