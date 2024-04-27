Breezy, warm with chance of showers today

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with light winds and highs around 83 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.

Monday will be windy with increasing clouds and a chance of showers throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 34 mph.

Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight, with lows around 62 degrees.