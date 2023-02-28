Calm, cool today with gradually clearing skies

Lows will be around 43 degrees.

On Thursday, clouds will decrease during the day for mostly sunny skies and a high around 54 degrees.

However, again, clouds will build back up in the late afternoon, for mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain around dark.

Overnight, winds and rain chances will increase, with showers likely by 1 a.m. and wind gusts reaching up around 30 mph by dawn on Friday. Rain is expected to continue through the morning.

Lows will drop to around 37 degrees.