Calm, cool today with gradually clearing skies

After a stormy Monday, today will be calmer and cool with gradually clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 53 degrees.
Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip a little to around 41 degrees.
Wednesday will be warm and sunny, with some breezy winds in the afternoon. Starting around the evening commute, clouds are expected to quickly build for mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain start around sundown.
Highs will be around 69 degrees.
On Wednesday night, there will a chance of rain that will continue all night, dropping away around dawn on Thursday.
Lows will be around 43 degrees.
On Thursday, clouds will decrease during the day for mostly sunny skies and a high around 54 degrees.
However, again, clouds will build back up in the late afternoon, for mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain around dark.
Overnight, winds and rain chances will increase, with showers likely by 1 a.m. and wind gusts reaching up around 30 mph by dawn on Friday. Rain is expected to continue through the morning.
Lows will drop to around 37 degrees.
About the Author