Chance of rain over weekend; Sunny weather expected Monday

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy today, with a slight chance of rain in the late morning to early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The cloud cover will dip in the late evening but rise again overnight.
After night falls, there will be a slight chance of rain again, which will increase to a chance of showers after midnight and continue through morning. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early-morning hours that will continue into Sunday.
Highs will be around 74 degrees today, with a low around 60 degrees.
On Sunday, clouds will gradually decrease as the day goes on, with a chance of rain throughout the day and a slight chance of thunderstorms through most of the day.
It will also be a blustery day, especially in the afternoon and evening when there will be gusts as high as 24 mph. Highs will be around 74 degrees
The NWS predicted the rain will end by Sunday night, and it will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny, cool and windy, with a high around 69 degrees and gusts as high as 28 mph.
Winds will fall on Monday night, and it will be partly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees.
About the Author