Chance of rain, storms this morning; Skies to clear for afternoon sun

There will be a chance of showers and embedded thunderstorms this morning, but chances will drop soon after sunrise, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will start mostly cloudy, but clouds will quickly decrease during the morning for mostly clear skies in the afternoon and overnight.
Highs will be around 85 degrees, and lows will be around 62 degrees.
On Wednesday, there will be some fog to begin. Clouds will increase again in the morning, leading up to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be around 85 degrees.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. The NWS predicted fog may form again, especially in river valleys, and continuing into Thursday morning.
Clouds will gradually decrease again on Thursday, for mostly clear skies in the late evening and overnight. Some overnight river valley fog is expected again.
Highs will be around 82 degrees, and lows will be around 58 degrees.
