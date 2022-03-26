Chance of snow today; Cold, windy for weekend

There will be a chance of snow this morning which will eventually trail off in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The snow will be accompanied blustery winds, with gusts reaching up around 30 mph.
Highs will be around 36 degrees, but wind chills will be in the mid-20s.
Tonight, clouds and winds will decrease a little as temperatures fall to around 26 degrees, with wind chills dipping down into the upper teens.
Clouds will decrease again on Sunday, especially in the evening and just after dark for mostly clear skies after midnight.
It will be breezy during the day, and winds will dwindle Sunday night.
Temperatures will be cold, with highs around 40 degrees and lows around 21 degrees.
On Monday, clouds will gradually increase again during the day and overnight, leading up to a slight chance of snow after midnight. Highs will be around 42 degrees, and lows will be around 30 degrees.
About the Author