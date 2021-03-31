Chilly for Wednesday ahead of winterlike temps Thursday, Friday

It will be much chillier with gusty winds for Wednesday after a cold front moves through the area, which will make Thursday and Friday feel like winter again.
Skies for Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, the low will fall below freezing to around 26 degrees. The NWS has issued freeze watches and warnings to the south of the Miami Valley.
Thursday will be even chillier with a high near 36 degrees under partly sunny skies. Thursday night will drop to around 21 degrees.
Friday will be warmer and sunny with a high near 46 degrees. Skies stay clear overnight Friday, which again will see lows below freezing around 29 degrees.
Seasonal temperatures return for the weekend, with sunny skies and a high on Saturday near 62 degrees. Overnight, it will remain clear with a low around 42 degrees.
Easter Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and even warmer with a high near 67 degrees. Overnight, skies stay mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees.
Temperatures return into the 70s on Monday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees.