Chilly with clearing skies today

Today will be chilly with clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Overnight skies will be clear and cold, with lows dropping to around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 55 degrees.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon and overnight, though, for mostly cloudy skies after midnight and lows around 34 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain in the afternoon that will continue into the evening. Highs will be around 51 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of rain, with showers likely after midnight. The rain is expecting to continue through dawn on Tuesday.

Lows will be around 42 degrees.