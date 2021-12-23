Christmas: Part of region has chance to break or tie record high from 1890s

The high and low temperatures expected for this year far exceed the norm for Christmas Day in the region.

The normal high temperature is 36 is Dayton, 39 in Cincinnati and 36 in Columbus. The normal low is 22 in Dayton, 25 in Cincinnati, and 23 in Columbus.

The hottest Christmas Day was 65 in Dayton and 64 in Columbus, each recorded in 1893, which is the first year temperatures were recorded for Dayton.

Luckily, there is no concern the region will shatter the lowest temperature record this year.

The coldest Christmas Day was minus 13 in Dayton and minus 12 in Cincinnati and Columbus, all recorded in 1983.

The record Christmas Day rainfall is 0.82 inches in Dayton in 1957; 1.12 inches in Cincinnati in 1957; and 0.79 inches in Columbus in 2009.

For this year, rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter inch is expected for Christmas Day, the NWS said.

The most snowfall ever recorded on Christmas Day was 5.2 inches in Dayton in 1909; 3.7 inches in Cincinnati in 1909; and 7 inches in Columbus in 1890.