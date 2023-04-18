X

Clearing skies, cool temperatures today; Areas of frost overnight

Weather
By
10 minutes ago

Today will start cloudy, but skies will rapidly clear for a sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Overnight it will be clear and cold, with lows around 38 degrees. Areas of frost will be possible, which could damage sensitive vegetation.

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds, but it will still be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 76 degrees. Wednesday night will be similar, with partly cloudy skies and lows around 56 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy, with gradually increasing clouds. Gusts will be as high as 34 mph, with sustained winds as high as 21 mph.

Temperatures will be warmer, with highs around 82 degrees.

On Thursday night, there will be a chance of showers starting around dark, with showers likely a couple hours after midnight. Lows will be around 58 degrees.

