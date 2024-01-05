Clouds increase today, snow likely overnight into Saturday

It will be cloudy tonight with an overnight low around 29 degrees. Snow showers are likely after 1 a.m., with snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

On Saturday, snow and rain is likely before 4 p.m. followed by a slight chance of rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

There is a chance of rain before 7 p.m. Saturday, then rain and snow are likely. Saturday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 31 degrees. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Warmer air will return by early next week, with rain and breezy conditions on Tuesday.