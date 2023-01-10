Cloudy, cool today; Warmer temps, rain expected for mid-week

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a high around 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will decrease in the evening and first part of the night, before increasing again after midnight for cloudy skies again by sunrise on Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring a light rain over parts of the area, with a slight chance of rain in the morning and chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 51 degrees.
The rain chances will linger overnight, with a slight chance of showers before midnight and a chance of rain after that. Lows will be around 47 degrees.
Showers will be likely starting a bit before dawn on Thursday, and will continue throughout the day. There will be an additional slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning, rising to a chance of storms in the early afternoon before dropping away around 3 p.m. Highs will be around 57 degrees.
Overnight, rain chances will fall, dwindling to a slight chance of showers after midnight that will mix with a slight chance of snow in the early hours of Friday morning. Lows will be around 32 degrees.
