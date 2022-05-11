dayton logo
Cloudy with slight chance of pre-dawn rain; Sunny, hot through end of work week

Brandon Fugate and his dog Brunhilda enjoy the nice weather Tuesday May 10, 2022 with a motorcycle ride on Third Street in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By
16 minutes ago

Except for this morning, It will be mostly sunny and hot through the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This morning before dawn the NWS predicted a very slight chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies before noon, though those will quickly decrease for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 85 degrees.

Skies will still be mostly clear overnight with lows around 57 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 59 degrees.

Friday will be just as hot during the day, with a high near 83 degrees, though there will be more clouds during the afternoon and overnight.

Lows on Friday will be around 61 degrees.

Once the sunny week is over, though, the NWS predicted that rain and storms will arrive on Saturday and continue through the weekend.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

