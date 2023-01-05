Cold, breezy today; Afternoon rain turns to overnight snow

On Friday, the NWS predicted a stray rain or snow shower, especially in more northern parts of the area, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with more seasonal highs of around 39 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows around 29 degrees.

Shortly before the sun rises on Saturday, though, there will be a chance of snow, which will mix with then change to a chance of rain in the late morning.

That will fall to a slight chance in the afternoon, before increasing to a chance of rain and snow that will continue through the night.

Highs on Saturday will be around 42 degrees, falling to a low around 33 degrees overnight.