Cold, chance for light snow over Super Bowl, Valentine’s weekend

Cincy Auto Mall on Dixie Highway in Fairfield displays an enormous Cincinnati Bengals flag ahead of the team playing in Super Bowl LVI. AMY BURZYNSKI/STAFF

Weather
By Daniel Susco
4 minutes ago

It will be breezy, cloudy and cold today, with a slight chance of snow for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Any snow is expected to be light, with little to no accumulation, and highs will be around 31 degrees.

Tonight, there will be less cloud cover as temperatures drop to a low around 16 degrees. With light wind, wind chills will dip down into the single digits.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a little colder, with highs only around 26 degrees. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day, and there is a slight chance for snow showers in the late afternoon.

Overnight, though, clouds will mostly clear as higher pressure builds in the area and temperatures fall to a low around 13 degrees.

For Valentine’s Day, skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, though clouds will decrease again in the afternoon for mostly sunny skies before dark. Monday night will be mostly clear and calm.

Highs will be around 33 degrees, and lows will be around 19 degrees.

