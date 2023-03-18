X

Cold, windy with snow showers today

Today, it will be cold and windy, with snow showers likely in the morning and a chance for snow for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Sustained winds will be as high as 21 mph, with gusts of up to 33 mph.

The morning snow could cause slick spots, the NWS said.

Highs will be around 32 degrees.

Overnight, clouds and winds will gradually decrease, with scattered snow showers that will trail off around midnight. Lows will be around 20 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold with a high around 38 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 22 degrees.

On Monday, it will be sunny and warmer, with highs reaching up around 50 degrees.

Temperatures will drop back below freezing on Monday night, though, to a low around 28 degrees under mostly clear skies.

