Colder today with slight chance of rain and snow showers

Temperatures will be closer to normal today and through the weekend, with snow expected to arrive Sunday.
Today will be cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The high for today will reach near 36 degrees — 25 degrees lower than Thursday’s high of 61 in Dayton and 60 in Cincinnati and Columbus — after high winds and storms Thursday evening ushered much colder air into the region.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny for Saturday, which will have a high near 38 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m.
Snow is likely before 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance of rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. Snow accumulation around an inch is possible. Sunday night will be cloudy with a low around freezing.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with an overnight low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees, but rain and snow are likely for Tuesday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.
Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, which will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees.
About the Author