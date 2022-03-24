Cool, blustery today with chance of showers in afternoon

It will be cool and blustery today, with a chance of a few showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be gusts between 20 and 30 mph during the day.
Skies will be largely mostly cloudy, though clouds will decrease some in the evening.
The wind will decrease tonight, and clouds will build back up for mostly cloudy skies again around dawn Friday.
Highs will be around 55 degrees and lows will be around 39 degrees.
It will be cloudy and breezy on Friday, with a high around 48 degrees.
There will be chance of rain starting Friday afternoon that will carrying on through the night, though the rain will mix with snow starting in the early hours of Saturday morning as temperatures drop to the low of around 35 degrees.
Saturday will start out with a chance of rain mixed with snow until around noon, when snow chances will drop away and rain chances will slowly trail off by dark.
It will be windy and cold, with gusts around 30 mph and highs of only around 42 degrees.
Saturday night will bring back wintry cold, with a low around 28 degrees. It will still be breezy, with some gusts around 20 mph, and clouds will decrease as the night goes on for partly clear skies after midnight.
