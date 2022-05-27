Cool, rainy today ahead of sunny Memorial Day weekend

Today will be cool and rainy ahead of a sunnier Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a chance of scattered rain to start the day, with showers likely by noon. The rain will continue through the afternoon before chances fall around sunset, gradually tapering off after midnight.
There will also be a chance of isolated storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon, before tapering off just after the sun goes down.
Highs will be around 70 degrees today, with lows falling to around 54 degrees.
Clouds will gradually fall during the day on Saturday for mostly clear skies by the evening. Temperatures will rise a little more to a high around 75 degrees.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 84 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 65 degrees.
For Memorial Day, under mostly sunny skies temperatures will climb a little higher, to around 89 degrees. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 67 degrees.
About the Author