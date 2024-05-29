Cool, rainy today; Warmer, drier for end of work week

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, though showers will be likely around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Skies will clear in the evening and precipitation chances will fall away for a calmer, partly cloudy night with lows around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and mild, with highs around 73 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 47 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, with highs rising to around 77 degrees. There will be more clouds on Friday night but the NWS predicted we will stay dry, with lows falling to around 53 degrees.

