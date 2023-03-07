X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cool today with clearing skies; Freezing temperatures overnight

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Today will begin cloudy, but skies will clear for a mostly sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Cloud will build back up after midnight tonight, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Wednesday.

Highs will be around 48 degrees today, but overnight temperatures will drop down below freezing to around 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool again, with highs around 47 degrees.

On Wednesday night clouds will gradually clear. It will be cold, with temperatures again dipping down below freezing to around 27 degrees.

Thursday will start mostly sunny, and then clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening, leading up to an overnight chance of rain, starting around midnight.

Showers will be likely before dawn on Friday, the NWS predicted.

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Thursday, with a high around 50 degrees and lows staying above freezing, although it will still be cold overnight with lows around 37 degrees.

In Other News
1
Calm, dry conditions for the weekend after Friday’s storms
2
Sunny, cool today; Flood Advisory, severe storms possible tomorrow
3
Strong storms arrive in area ahead of cold front after record heat
4
Calm, cool today with gradually clearing skies; Sunny, warm tomorrow
5
Cool with clearing skies today; cold temps tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top