Cool today with clearing skies; Freezing temperatures overnight

Today will begin cloudy, but skies will clear for a mostly sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cloud will build back up after midnight tonight, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Wednesday.
Highs will be around 48 degrees today, but overnight temperatures will drop down below freezing to around 28 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool again, with highs around 47 degrees.
On Wednesday night clouds will gradually clear. It will be cold, with temperatures again dipping down below freezing to around 27 degrees.
Thursday will start mostly sunny, and then clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening, leading up to an overnight chance of rain, starting around midnight.
Showers will be likely before dawn on Friday, the NWS predicted.
Temperatures will be a little warmer on Thursday, with a high around 50 degrees and lows staying above freezing, although it will still be cold overnight with lows around 37 degrees.
