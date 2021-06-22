Cooler, less humid today; warmup starts Wednesday

Temperatures will be 10 degrees or more below normal through tonight after a cold front passed through the region.
It will be sunny today with a high near 71 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with a low around 52 degrees.
Credit: National Weather Service, Wilmington
A warmup begins Wednesday, which will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees.
Skies stay mostly clear Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low around 58 degrees.
Much warmer weather returns for Thursday, which wil be sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
A chance of showers returns for Friday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
Showers are likely, with a thunderstorm possible Friday night. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.