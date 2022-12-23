Dangerous cold shatters 50-year low temp record in Dayton

Dayton shattered a 50-year record low on Friday morning after a dangerously cold air blew in during a winter storm.
A temperature of minus 9 degrees was recorded Friday at the Dayton International Airport. The previous record for this date of was minus 8, set in 1960, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph and Arctic wind chills will make temperatures feel as frigid as minus 25 to minus 35 today. The NWS said that wind chills this low could cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.
Winds could result in blowing snow, causing hazardous road conditions. It also could cause tree branches to fall and power lines to break.
