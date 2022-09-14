dayton logo
Foggy areas this morning; Clear skies, highs in 80s through Friday

MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By
1 hour ago

There will be areas of fog this morning, which could reduce visibility, especially in some dense patches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy this morning, with skies gradually clearing as the day goes on for a clear night.

Highs will be around 81 degrees today, and lows will be around 57 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 84 degrees. It will be clear again on Thursday night, with lows around 58 degrees.

Friday will be sunny, with highs climbing just a little higher to around 86 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a few more clouds, but it should still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 61 degrees.

About the Author

Daniel Susco

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

