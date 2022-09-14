Foggy areas this morning; Clear skies, highs in 80s through Friday

There will be areas of fog this morning, which could reduce visibility, especially in some dense patches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy this morning, with skies gradually clearing as the day goes on for a clear night.
Highs will be around 81 degrees today, and lows will be around 57 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 84 degrees. It will be clear again on Thursday night, with lows around 58 degrees.
Friday will be sunny, with highs climbing just a little higher to around 86 degrees.
Overnight, there will be a few more clouds, but it should still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 61 degrees.
