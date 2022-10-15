Great fall weather this weekend for hayrides, pumpkin picking

The sun will be out and the fall weather perfect for picking pumpkins, navigating corn mazes, going on a hayride and drinking fresh apple cider … before it turns cooler next week.
The high for today will be around 60 degrees with a light breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight will be chilly with the low around 40 degrees.
Sunday also will be mostly sunny, but warmer with a high temperature near 68 degrees and a light south wind becoming southwest.
Skies will become mostly cloudy Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 39 degrees.
Some of the events this weekend include the Fairborn Halloween Festival that continues today and Sunday, the Great Pumpkin Roll Festival Saturday in Franklin, the Hocus Pocus Family Fun Halloween Festival Sunday in Middletown, and a two-day antique show and flea market at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield.
This also is the final weekend for Blink, an outdoor light mural display over 30 city blocks throughout downtown Cincinnati.
After a seasonable weekend, though, a temperature drop of at least 10 degrees is forecast for the new workweek.
The high for Monday will be 49 degrees under partly sunny skies with an overnight low just above freezing, around 34 degrees.
Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week.
The high temperature is expected to be near 47 degrees with partly sunny skies. However, some forecast models indicate there is some potential for mixed precipitation in any showers that could develop during the afternoon.
Temperatures for Tuesday night will fall to around freezing, with widespread frost after 5 a.m., according to the NWS.
