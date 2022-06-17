Hot, breezy today; Mostly sunny, warm for holiday weekend

After a stormy start and dangerously hot middle to the week, the work week will end with cooling temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be sunny, hot and breezy, with highs around 88 degrees and gusts as high as 29 mph this afternoon.
Overnight, it will be clear and cool, with temperatures falling to a low of around 59 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be sunny and warm, with highs around 77 degrees. There will be a few more clouds Saturday night, though it will still be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.
For Sunday, which this year is both Juneteenth and Father’s Day, it will be mostly sunny and warm, with clouds increasing a little more and highs around 81 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy as lows fall to around 59 degrees.
