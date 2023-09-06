Hot, chance of showers, thunderstorms today

Today will be mostly cloudy and hot, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, finally trailing off after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 87 degrees.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with the main threats being gusty winds.

Otherwise, overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be partly sunny and cooler, with highs around 77 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low around 61 degrees.

Friday will also be partly sunny with a high around 76 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.