Hot and dry today under partly sunny skies; rain returns tomorrow evening

Dry conditions are forecasted for Wednesday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
It will be partly cloudy Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low around 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The dry weather won’t last long.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday, which will be hot with a high near 88 degrees. However, a chance of showers returns for the late afternoon, early evening, mainly after 5 p.m.
Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around 72 degrees.
Friday starts with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees.