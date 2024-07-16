Hot, humid with chance of rain, possible strong, severe storms

Heavy downpours are possible today and tomorow, with a chance for localized flash flooding, acording to the NWS. Damgaging winds are also possible during periodic storms.

When it’s raining it will be hot and humid. Highs will be around 89 degrees, though high humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees outside.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms can be expected today, tonight and into Wednesday. Heavy downpours will be possible with the potential for localized flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/AV6ShscTLA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 16, 2024

Outside of storms, the NWS said that rain will be likely through midnight with a chance of storms, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms before dawn on Wednesday.

Lows will be around 70 degrees overnight.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. Showers should start to taper off in the evening and overnight.

Highs will be around 82 degrees.

A cold front is expected to move through the region, bringing milder tempteratures for the rest of the week.

Overnight, clouds will decrease, for partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 58 degrees.