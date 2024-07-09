Hot, mostly cloudy; Remnants of hurricane bring rain, chance of storms, isolated tornadoes

Today will be hot and mostly cloudy ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Beryl arriving this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with showers likely and a chance of storms overnight. As the remnants of the hurricane approach, there will be a chance of isolated, weak tornadoes in the afternoon and evening, also with a possibility of locally heavy rainfall overnight.

The highest chances for severe weather will be from 3 p.m. to midnight, the NWS said.

High temperatures will be around 86 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be rainy and windy, with showers and a chance of storms throughout the day and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

Overnight, rain chances will gradually fall, with storm chances falling away and some continuing light winds. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

On Thursday, the NWS predicted a slight chance of showers throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs around 84 degrees.

The chance of rain and storms will trail off around midnight, and otherwise it will be partly cloudy overnight with lows around 66 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

