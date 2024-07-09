Hot, mostly cloudy; Remnants of hurricane bring rain, chance of storms, isolated tornadoes

The highest chances for severe weather will be from 3 p.m. to midnight, the NWS said.

As the remnants of Beryl begin to approach the region there will be the potential for severe weather on Tuesday. The highest chance for severe weather will be from around 3pm-midnight. Isolated weak tornadoes will be the main threat. Gusty winds then possible on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/YDLZNiiGBi — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 8, 2024

High temperatures will be around 86 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be rainy and windy, with showers and a chance of storms throughout the day and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

Overnight, rain chances will gradually fall, with storm chances falling away and some continuing light winds. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

On Thursday, the NWS predicted a slight chance of showers throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs around 84 degrees.

The chance of rain and storms will trail off around midnight, and otherwise it will be partly cloudy overnight with lows around 66 degrees.