Hot, mostly sunny today ahead of rainy Friday

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of rain starting before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 64 degrees.

On Friday, rain chances will continue, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

The rain and chance of storms is expected to continue through midnight, falling to just a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday, with a lingering chance of showers throughout the day and overnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms, except for a brief window in the morning.

Highs on Saturday will be around 78 degrees, falling to around 61 degrees overnight.