Hot, muggy with rounds of showers, thunderstorms today, tomorrow

On Friday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, and rain and storms will be likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 87 degrees.

On Friday night, there will be showers and thunderstorms before midnight, with chances of both falling in the early morning hours, although there will still be a chance of showers and storms through morning on Saturday. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS predicted showers and a chance of thunderstorms during the day along with decreasing clouds and highs around 85 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 67 degrees.