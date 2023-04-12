X

Hot, sunny today with chance of elevated fire danger

Today it will be hot and sunny with light winds and dry conditions, bringing possible elevated danger from fires, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. High temperatures will be around 77 degrees.

Skies will be clear overnight with lows around 49 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be even warmer, with highs near 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 52 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will gradually increase as highs again rise to around 79 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and balmy, with lows only around 58 degrees.

The NWS said that it expected rain to return on Saturday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and increasing overnight. Rains are expected to continue on Sunday, and in the wake of the showers temperatures will be cooler, with highs around 60 degrees on Sunday and to start next week.

