Hot with scattered rain, storms; Strong to severe storms possible in afternoon, evening

Today will be hot and rainy with gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, and in the afternoon and evening there will be scattered showers and storms. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with the main hazard being gusty winds.
Highs will be around 89 degrees, though it will feel closer to 95 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a gradually decreasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 70 degrees.
On Saturday, clouds will increase again, with a slight chance of rain and storms in the morning and showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 88 degrees.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 67 degrees.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 79 degrees.
Overnight on Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
About the Author