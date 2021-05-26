Hot with showers, storms today; beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead

It will be a wet and warm Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 80 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, mainly before 5 p.m. Strong to severe storms could produce damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The chance of showers and storms remains until sunset.
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds as the primary threat are possible Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fWtMZJiWrB— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 25, 2021
Tonight, cloudy skies will gradually become mostly clear with an overnight low around 59 degrees.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 for Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are likely after 2 a.m. with overnight lows around 61 degrees.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Friday, which will be much cooler with a high near 73. Showers remain likely, into the evening, with thunderstorms possible before 8 p.m. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees.
Memorial Day weekend is expected to be dry but a bit cooler than normal.
It will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 65. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 48 degrees.
Skies will be sunny on Sunday with a high near 74 degrees. Sunday night will stay mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.
On Memorial Day, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.