Independence Day weather: Hot, humid with scattered showers, storms

Highs will be around 86 degrees, though high humidity will make it feel like the lower 90s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night, with lows falling to around 72 degrees.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Friday, the NWS said, gradually trailing off in the afternoon and evening. Clouds will also decrease during the afternoon and evening for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs will be around 88 degrees on Friday, falling to a low around 66 degrees overnight.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 82 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 63 degrees.