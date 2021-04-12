Isolated showers and wind this morning; clearer weather ahead

The Miami Valley will see rain and clouds this morning, with wind during the day and a clear evening, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Most of the expected rain today will be before noon in the form of isolated showers, the NWS said. The area will see winds up to 14 mph during the day, though speeds may calm to speeds between 5 and 7 mph in the evening.
During the day, temperatures could reach up to 64 degrees, though we may see temperatures as low as 42 degrees overnight. The evening will likely be clear, the NWS said.
Tomorrow, the skies will be sunny and we will see similar temperatures, ranging between a high of 65 degrees and a low around 44 degrees. We may see wind tomorrow as well, reaching speeds up to 14 mph, the NWS said.
On Wednesday, the skies will be partly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will reach about 60 degrees and could drop as low as 38 degrees overnight.