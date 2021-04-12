Isolated showers and wind this morning; clearer weather ahead

Most of the expected rain today will be before noon in the form of isolated showers, the NWS said. The area will see winds up to 14 mph during the day, though speeds may calm to speeds between 5 and 7 mph in the evening.

During the day, temperatures could reach up to 64 degrees, though we may see temperatures as low as 42 degrees overnight. The evening will likely be clear, the NWS said.