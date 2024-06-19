Juneteenth forecast: Humid with isolated rain, thunderstorms; Heat Advisory in effect

This Juneteenth will be hot and humid, with isolated, scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday, issued by the NWS, due to dangerously hot weather with heat index values around 100 degrees.

During that time, high temperatures and humidity can cause heat illnesses to occur, so the NWS advised residents to take action to stay cool, including drinking plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

The NWS also urged residents to check on relatives and neighbors, and to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 95 degrees.

Tonight, there will be a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows around 73 degrees.

Clouds will decrease somewhat on Thursday, for mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will rise to around 97 degrees, with humidity making it feel more like 102 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and hot, with highs reaching up to around 98 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 74 degrees.

