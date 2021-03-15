Miami Valley begins week with wind and rain, warmer temperatures

We can expect rain throughout the day, though most of the showers will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Winds today could reach up to 15 mph, with gusts up to nearly 30 mph, the NWS said. Temperatures will range between 38 and 34 degrees.

The showers will continue into tomorrow and taper off around 3 p.m. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs around 62 degrees. Overnight, temperatures could drop as low as 40 degrees. The skies will be mostly cloudy overnight.