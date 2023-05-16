X

Mild, cloudy with showers today

Today will be mild and rainy, with light rain during the morning, and more widespread showers with some thunderstorms in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 68 degrees.

Clouds will decrease in the afternoon and evening, for mostly clear skies after midnight.

Lows will be around 49 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 70 degrees, and then Wednesday night will be clear with lows around 41 degrees.

On Thursday, it will also be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 74 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 52 degrees.

