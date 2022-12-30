dayton logo
Mild temperatures, showers today, tomorrow

Weather
By
2 hours ago

Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a chance of rain throughout the day but showers likely mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures will be mild, with highs reaching up around 58 degrees.

Overnight, showers will be likely again in the evening and will last through the rest of the night. Lows will be around 48 degrees.

New Year’s Eve will be rainy to start, with showers likely through the morning before falling to a chance of rain in the afternoon and trailing off shortly after dark. Highs will reach up around 52 degrees.

At night it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 39 degrees.

To start the new year, Sunday will be mostly cloudy during the day and overnight, with a high around 52 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

