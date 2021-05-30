dayton logo
Mild, warm weather ahead for Memorial Day weekend

Cub Scout Jacob Terpenning, 8, a member of Beavercreek Pack 234, plants a flag during the Dayton National Cemetery Memorial Day grave decorating ceremony Saturday. Hundreds of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from the area placed 50,000 American flags on graves. The annual event was organized by the American Legion of Ohio and the Dayton National Cemetery. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Cub Scout Jacob Terpenning, 8, a member of Beavercreek Pack 234, plants a flag during the Dayton National Cemetery Memorial Day grave decorating ceremony Saturday. Hundreds of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from the area placed 50,000 American flags on graves. The annual event was organized by the American Legion of Ohio and the Dayton National Cemetery. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Weather | 4 hours ago
By Micah Karr

The Miami Valley can expect a mild, dry Memorial Day weekend after some showers on Saturday.

During the day, the skies will be sunny and the area will see highs around 66 degrees, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s, the NWS said. The skies will be cloudy overnight.

On Memorial Day, the area will see temperatures near the mid-70s. The day may be slightly breezy and the skies will be sunny. The weather will be good for outdoor Memorial Day celebrations, the NWS said.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s and the skies may be cloudy.

Tuesday will be warmer, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. The skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s, the NWS said.

