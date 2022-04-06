More showers expected this afternoon, evening

A slight chance of showers persists before 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Friday. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Showers are likely Friday, with possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy and even cooler with a high near 48 degrees. The showers are expected to end after sundown. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

The weekend will be dry but cool.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday, with a high near 46 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.