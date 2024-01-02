Mostly cloudy, cold today; Dry conditions expected for the work week

Highs will be around 40 degrees, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s overnight and mostly cloudy skies.

Looking for a change in the weather? You probably won't find it today. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with temperatures near normal for early January. pic.twitter.com/4zuUbZbyCT — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 2, 2024

A weak cold front is expected to move through the region Wednesday, bringing in slightly cooler air by the evening, according to NWS. Daytime temperatures should reach the upper 30s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will build Wednesday night as temperatures settle in the the mid- to upper 20s.

Thursday will see clearer and mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will linger in the mid-30s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.